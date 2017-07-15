Introducing
All the comforts of home, plus more.
Beautiful homes. Exceptional hosts. Verified for quality.
Airbnb Plus is a new selection of only the highest quality homes with hosts known for great reviews and attention to detail.
Every home is visited in person for a 100+ point quality inspection to ensure your comfort. Just look for the PLUS badge.
Beautiful homes
Every Airbnb Plus home is one-of-a-kind, thoughtfully designed, and equipped with a standard set of amenities—whether you’re in a private room or have the entire place to yourself.
Exceptional hosts
Airbnb Plus hosts are highly rated (4.8+), receive great reviews, and go over and beyond to create the perfect stay.
Learn how a few of our best hosts make their home welcoming for every guest:
Mark
host in London, since 2016
Jo-Ann
host in Los Angeles, since 2012
Jane
host in Shanghai, since 2015
Mark
host in London, since 2016
Jo-Ann
host in Los Angeles, since 2012
Jane
host in Shanghai, since 2015
Verified for quality
All Airbnb Plus homes are visited in person to ensure comfort, consistency, and design. They are checked for 100+ things that guests told us they love, from must-have amenities to the art on the walls.
Cindy’s private room in Austin
Comfortable
Every detail is considered, from high-quality linens and comfortable beds to privacy shades and excellent bath products. Airbnb Plus hosts go above and beyond to ensure you’ll have a comfortable stay. A few of the other things you’ll get:
- Thoughtfully arranged furniture
- Plenty of towels and fluffy pillows
- Hangers for your clothing and a drawer to store your things
Cindy’s private room in Austin
Cindy’s private room in Austin
Well-equipped
You can expect a consistent set of amenities you need to live like you do at home–from fast WiFi and televisions ready for streaming to full kitchens with all the cooking essentials. A few of the other things you’ll get:
- Filtered or bottled water
- Cooking essentials including oil, utensils, and servingware
- Iron and hairdryer
Cindy’s private room in Austin
Michael’s entire home in Los Angeles
Well-maintained
Airbnb Plus hosts take the extra effort to ensure the home is extra clean, clutter-free, and fully functioning–from manicured outdoor spaces to tidy bathrooms with strong water pressure. A few of the other things you’ll get:
- All appliances are in working order
- Functional locks on all bedroom doors in shared spaces
- All spaces are neat and tidy
Michael’s entire home in Los Angeles
Constanza’s entire home in Milan
Thoughtfully designed
Airbnb Plus hosts have impeccable style. With elegant design and personal character, the homes are as welcoming as they are beautiful.
Constanza’s entire home in Milan
Reliable check-in
With Airbnb Plus, you can always check in effortlessly. Every home is equipped with a lockbox, keypad, or a host who is on-call to greet you.
Premium support when you need it
When you book an Airbnb Plus home, you get the focused attention of our Airbnb Plus customer support team–a highly-trained team committed to great service and faster responses.
Find the perfect Airbnb Plus home for your next trip
Just look for the PLUS badge under the listing photo.
PLUSverified · Cape Town
PLUSverified · Barcelona
PLUSverified · Sydney
PLUSverified · Los Angeles
PLUSverified · Milan
Now available in:
Austin, Barcelona, Cape Town, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Melbourne, Milan, Rome, San Francisco, Shanghai, Sydney, Toronto