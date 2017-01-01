intimate concert
KISS Concert for Great White Sharks
Rock and roll with the band as they perform their first-ever concert for sharks.
Duration
12 hours
Group size
Up to 8 people
Includes
Equipment, Transportation, Drinks, Food
Hosted in
English
What you'll do
Welcome to “Shark Rock City,” where KISS will perform a live set off the southern coast of Australia to entice sharks, who love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll. This once-in-a-lifetime ocean concert takes place on November 18, 2019, in Port Lincoln, where you’ll board a boat at 6:30 AM and cruise along the coastline looking for birds, dolphins, and other wildlife. For the main event, you’ll head out to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean—one of the biggest feeding grounds for great whites. As KISS rocks out above water, you'll also get to see what's down under it. Watch from a glass bottom boat as the music attracts the legendary band's biggest (underwater) fans. KISS has played plenty of wild shows in the past, but this one will top them all. Spots go on sale October 14, 2019, at 6:00 PM EDT.
Your host
Matt
Matt Waller has been exploring the local area for more than 15 years. Together with his crew, he shares special insights on great white sharks and helps guests observe them in their natural habitat. A recipient of multiple Hall of Fame and tourism awards, Matt uses music as a responsible alternative to bait and to avoid disrupting the natural ecosystem of the ocean.
About the organization
Australian Marine Conservation Society
The AMCS is Australia’s only national charity dedicated solely to protecting our precious ocean wildlife—a community of ocean lovers across the nation working for healthy seas. Together, we have protected critical ocean ecosystems with marine reserves around the nation, including Ningaloo and the Great Barrier Reef. We have led movements to end shark finning, ban whaling, stop supertrawlers and protect endangered marine life like the Australian Sea Lion. Our community of ocean lovers save our oceans every day.
This is a social impact experience where 100% of what you pay for this experience goes to Australian Marine Conservation Society.
What's included
Food
Breakfast, lunch, and snacks
Drinks
Water, coffee, tea, and soft drinks
Transportation
Boat to and from the shark site
Equipment
Where you'll be
Southern Australia, aboard the “Shark Warrior” boat. Starting at Port Lincoln, you’ll ride for 2.5 hours to a natural habitat of great white sharks.
Keep these in mind
Cancellation policy
Any experience can be canceled and fully refunded within 24 hours of purchase.
Communication policy
Always communicate through Airbnb. To protect your payment, never transfer money or communicate outside of the Airbnb website or app.
Guest requirements
Guests ages 8 and up can attend. Up to 8 guests ages 8 and up can attend. The activity level for this experience is moderate. The experience takes place on November 18, 2019, from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM. Guests should feel comfortable participating in…
Government ID
You’ll need to take a picture of yourself that matches the photo on your ID. This is so Airbnb can confirm who’s actually going on the experience. You’ll only have to do this once.
More tips
Flights, accommodations, and transportation to and from the port are not included in price. All confirmed guests are responsible for getting to the starting point of the experience and arriving for an on-time departure.
